Advertisement

July shooting death in Hastings ruled self-defense

The Adams County attorney ruled that a man fatally shot at this Hastings residence was killed...
The Adams County attorney ruled that a man fatally shot at this Hastings residence was killed in self-defense.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Attorney announced Tuesday that the July fatal shooting of a Hastings man was done in self-defense.

On July 23, 2021, Hastings police found Santinorey Gonzalez, 28, shot to death at a home in the 400 block of South Pine Avenue. Local law enforcement investigators have been working on the case for nearly three months.

A press release issued Tuesday from the Hastings police department indicated that Gonzalez knew the residents in the home. He entered the home that night to confront one of the men living there. Gonzalez ignored several requests to leave and threatened the man with what police called a “blunt object weapon.” Police say the man Gonzalez threatened had a gun and again warned him to leave. Gonzalez then attacked the man with the blunt object. The man with the gun then fatally shot Gonzalez.

Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss has ruled that the man in the residence being attacked by Gonzalez acted in self-defense. Therefore, there will be no further action taken in the case.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who drowned while kayaking
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Quiet Parks International exploring Niobrara River to decide if it will be the world's first...
A world-renowned non-profit and a Nebraska River
Woman drowns while canoeing on western Nebraska river
Serenity Coffee Shop, located off of Rodeo Road
Local coffee truck is helping others in need

Latest News

Storms are expected to move through the area through late Tuesday with storms moving east of...
Stormy weather expected into Tuesday night; Windy and cooler weather into Wednesday
Several hundred UNL students protested in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Fiji fraternity suspension extended through 2026
Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley
Nebraska’s lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19
Clouds increase, turning windy with thunderstorms in the evening..
Storm Clouds Brewing