Nebraska State Patrol looking for Camp 67 recruits

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Help patrol ‘The Good Life’ by becoming a Nebraska State Trooper. Applications are now open as NSP looks for the next group of recruits ready to serve in communities across the state.

“A career as a Nebraska State Trooper is full of opportunity in every corner of Nebraska,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “This truly is a career that you get to define. Every day brings something new and it all starts with an application.”

Career paths include patrolling Nebraska’s roadways, investigating crime throughout the state, handling a police service dog, connecting with the public through education and safety programs, operating on the SWAT Team, piloting with the Air Wing, negotiating during crisis situations, and many more.

Camp 67 begins training in July 2022 and concludes with the graduation of a new class of state troopers in December 2022. Recruits are paid $21 per hour during the 22-week training program at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island.

Upon graduation, they will be sworn-in as Nebraska State Troopers, with a starting salary of $49,379, along with full benefits including medical and life insurance, paid vacation, sick leave, and a great retirement program. Bilingual troopers are also eligible for a 2.5% pay increase upon graduation.

“Our team is looking to bring-on the next generation of troopers who will serve Nebraska for years to come,” said Colonel Bolduc. “With expert training at the NSP Training Academy, you bring the attitude of service and we’ll provide the training for you to serve the people of Nebraska with honor for many years as a Nebraska State Trooper.”

Applicants must be a United States citizen and at least 21 years of age by December 16, 2022, when they take the oath of office. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalence. Additional information about the application and selection process, including physical requirements, can be found at the Become A Trooper section of the NSP website.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.