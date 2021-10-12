Advertisement

North Platte Tree Board honoring Late Summer 2021 Tree of The Season

The winner of the Tree of the Season 2021
The winner of the Tree of the Season 2021
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday afternoon at 5:15 p.m. ,North Platte Tree Board honored The Late Summer 2021 Tree of The Season. The tree is at the home of Gene and Betty Gilsdorf.

This tree is a Weeping Mulberry and it’s one out of four that are in town that looks like this. Gene Gilsdorf deemed the tree name “Leaffleupagus.” The reasoning behind the name is because it looks like the Sesame Street character Mr. Snuffleupagus.

Trees like this specimen have shiny green leaves and can attain a height of 10-15 feet. They need well drained soil in full to partial sun. Once established, they become fairly drought tolerant. However, they have strong surface roots, that when planted near a sidewalk or driveway, may undermine the surface. The Gilsdorfs wisely set the tree back and planted a shade tolerant mini-garden under the canopy.

Gene Gilsdorf said that trees are a way of life here in North Platte and in Nebraska in general.

“Trees are important to Nebraska. They are everywhere else,” Tree Owner Gene Gilsdorf said. " When the town first started here, there were no trees at all hardly. So trees are healthy for us, provide us with oxygen and take out the carbon dioxide.”

If you would like to see this tree for yourself, the address is 2202 Cedarberry Rd.

