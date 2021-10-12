Advertisement

NPHS Honor Society lending a helping hand with monthly food distribution

Food being donated to families in need.
Food being donated to families in need.(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School had a food pantry distribution Tuesday afternoon.

The food distribution was put on by the National Honor Society is teaching students leadership skills and how to serve.

“I love volunteering for it. It’s the right way for students to volunteer for community hours, especially because we have National Honor Society people here. And being the Vice President of that, I love seeing them work for it,” Senior and Vice President of NPHS National Honor Society Isabella Martinez said.

The food distribution is every second Tuesday of the month at 1 p.m. at the North Platte High School.

