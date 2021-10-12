Storm Clouds Brewing

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNOP)- Our amazing run of mild autumn weather is about to get interupted but a brewing storm system currently digging into the Southwest U.S. By Tuesday morning an upper level low will develop near the 4 corners and push northeast, strengthening in Northeast Colorado. That will allow the winds to ramp up by Tuesday afternoon, gusting from 35 to 45 mph over Western Nebraska.

As the storm deepens in Colorado winds will increase Tuesday afternoon gusting from 35 to 45 mph. (KNOP)

The day on Tuesday will be dry for the Sandhills with scattered showers over the Panhandle during the mid morning. Highs will range from the 60s Panhandle and Northern Sandhills to the lower 70s in the Southwest part of the area.

Cooler air wil infiltrate the Panhandle with warmer air farther east. (KNOP)

Scattered thunderstorms will develop west of a Hayes Center to Hyannis line and intensify as they become more widespread through the middle part of the evening.

Storms will be strongest mid evening.. (KNOP)

This is when some areas could experience some damaging winds and possibly some small hail. The severe wind threat as well as heavier rainfall favors those area right along the Hwy 83 corridor around North Platte.. The storms will migrate north, with the lines of storms sliding east overnight.

Scattered storms could be severe but the primariy threat will be in Kansas. (KNOP)

The colder air will hold off until early Wednesday. As the low lifts into the Dakotas, strong winds will circulate behind the low pushing wind gusts into the 35 to 55 mph range or more. Snow will transition across parts of the Panhandle with the chances for accumulating snow favorinig areas near Chadron to Gordon. With the warm ground accumulation should be light. The region will experience the coldest temperatures of the seasong with potentially subfreezing morning lows Thursday through Saturday morning. That could bring an end to the growing season. Highs will be in the 50s the rest of the week before warming into the 60s for the weekend.

Could be the end to the growing season with morning low possible falling below freezing.. (KNOP)

