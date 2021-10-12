Stormy weather expected into Tuesday night; Windy and cooler weather into Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Stormy weather is expected across the state tonight and into early Wednesday morning with windy and much cooler conditions expected behind this system into Wednesday afternoon.

As a low pressure system develops and deeps and ejects out of northern Colorado into western Nebraska, rain, severe weather, wind and even snow will be possible across the region. Most of the state is covered by a marginal and slight risk for severe weather from the SPC, meaning isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible Tuesday evening and through the overnight hours across the state. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather, where numerous severe storms are possible across central and western Kansas.

Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible tonight into early Wednesday morning. (KNOP)

Storms are expected to first develop across western Nebraska, where all modes of severe weather will initially be possible into Tuesday afternoon and evening. Storms will quickly develop into a linear system along the advancing cold front and that line of storms is expected to very quickly push east across the state by late tonight and into very early on Wednesday. As storms transition into a fast moving MCS, the severe weather threat will also transition to more of a damaging wind and heavy rain threat. As far as timing out storms goes, our window for storms in western Nebraska will be through about 1 AM before storms push east of the area. It looks like central Nebraska’s window will be from 11 PM to 4 AM Wednesday morning. For Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, the best chance for rain will come from 1 AM to 7 AM Wednesday morning. Storms are expected to push east of the area by early Wednesday morning with skies becoming sunny to mostly sunny by Wednesday afternoon!

Storms are expected to move through the area through late Tuesday with storms moving east of the area overnight. Mostly sunny skies with windy weather is expected on Wednesday. (KNOP)

That line of storms will be moving so quickly that it will in fact limit how much rain we could see tonight with the heaviest rainfall amounts likely staying across parts of western Nebraska. For most areas, it looks like between 0.25″ to 0.75″ will be possible with some locally higher amounts up to 1.00″ or more.

In addition to rain and potential severe weather, winds are expected to be very strong as this system pushes through the state with winds gusting as high as 40, 50 and even up to 60 MPH at times across parts of the state. For North Platte and western Nebraska, we should see strong southerly and southeasterly winds through around 2 AM with gusts up to around 50 MPH or so possible. As the low pressure system slides off to our north though, winds are expected to turn to the west and northwest from west to east across the state. By Wednesday morning, westerly and northwesterly winds could be gusting between 40 and 60 MPH across the area. Through the day, the strongest wind gusts will slowly slide across northern Nebraska as the low pressure system continues to spin out of the region.

Strong winds are expected into Wednesday with winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 MPH at times. (KNOP)

Temperatures into Wednesday morning will have quite the spread, with lows in the lower 30s in the far west to the lower 60s in eastern Nebraska.

Lows are expected in the low 30s to low 40s on Wednesday. (KNOP)

With mostly sunny skies and very windy conditions, much cooler temperatures are also expected by Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 50s to the upper 60s across the state.

Temperatures stay quite cool on Wednesday with highs in the 40s, 50s and low 60s. (KNOP)

Look for cold conditions and possible freezing temperatures by Thursday morning with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s across western Nebraska. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side through the rest of the week with highs in the upper 50s and morning lows in the lower 30s. We should be slightly warmer this weekend into early next week, though morning lows will still stay in the mid to upper 30s. Mainly dry weather is expected after our stormy weather tonight with plenty of sunshine.

Much cooler weather is expected over the next few days with morning lows that are expected to fall to the lower and middle 30s. (KNOP)

