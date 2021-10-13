Advertisement

Nebraska Volleyball: Times updated for home matches with Purdue, Maryland

(KOLN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Athletics announced Tuesday updated start times for two upcoming volleyball home matches against Purdue and Maryland.

The Huskers’ Saturday, Oct. 23 match against the Boilermakers has been set for an 8 p.m. start on BTN.

The Friday, Nov. 12 match against the Terrapins has been adjusted to a 6 p.m. start time. It will be televised on Nebraska Public Media -- formerly known as NET -- in a statewide broadcast and streamed on Big Ten Network+. The earlier start time will allow fans to attend both volleyball at the Devaney Center and the men’s basketball game vs. Sam Houston set for 7:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

