Time to pull out the coats...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- First it was rain....then the wind... and now the cold. As that strong autumn storm spins into North Dakota.. Nebraska resides on in the ‘cool’ sector. Now it’s a matter of letting the winds calm down in combination with the clear skies which will make for a recipe for chilly morning lows on Thursday. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories will be in effect across the Sandhills and Central Nebraska through 10 AM low temperatures drop as low as the mid 20s to low 30s.

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories will be in effect through mid morning.. (KNOP)

It will be a chilly one when you head out the door Thursday morning.. Some of the coldest temps of the season.. (KNOP)

There is a caveat. Mid and high clouds are expected to stream into the region which could inhibit the rate of cooling. Also, the morning lows will also be determined by how much the winds taper off overnight. The upper level wave responsible for the clouds cover may also bring in some light showers by the late afternoon into the early evening.

Staying cool the next couple of days. (knop)

Looking at the temperatures trends for the next 7 days. afternoon highs will remain cool through Friday (Low -mid 50s) before warming into the 60s on Saturdays to the lower 70s Sunday and Monday. Another disturbance will push out of the Rockies on Tuesday dragging a cold front through the state. The question will be how much moisture will there be to ring out, so going with low chances for rain.

Cool through Friday but trending warmer for the weekend. (KNOP)

