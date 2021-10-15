Cool Friday but a rebound on the way.....

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.(KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- Light showers will continue to push away from Sandhills the rest of the evening, leaving modest rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. Clouds will be variable into the overnight, clearing by Friday morning . You’ll still want that jacket when you head out the door with morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Counties in the Northern Sandhills will be a bit warmer....in the mid 30s. The rest of the day will remain cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Many locations will be at or below freeze for the second straight morning.. (KNOP)

Highs Friday will be inthe low 50s Panhandle to low to mid 50s Sandhills. (KNOP)

Heading into the weekend an upper ridge build into the Plains bringing back warm, sunny, dry weather. By Sunday into Monday high temperatures will again climb into the lower 70s before another upper level low pressure trough drives another oold front, triggering a chance for rain. The better coverage at this point appear to be in the Panhandle and Northern Sandhills but scattered showers could extend as far south as North Platte. Fifty degee weather will again infiltrate the area Tuesday but only for a day. The end of the week will end in the 60s.

Picking up where we left off with temps into the 70s by Sunday. (KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.