How to keep children’s teeth safe during Halloween

teeth
teeth(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Halloween has many traditions, including kids munching down on all the candy they get when out trick-or-treating and satisfying their sweet tooth in the process. However, this candy can pose a serious threat to everyone’s teeth, especially children whose teeth are still coming in.

Among the greatest risks to a child’s teeth are caramel apple suckers that are very acidic and other sweet caramel candies that can stick inside their mouths. Dr. Kellie Hansen, D.M.D. of Phelps Family Dentistry in North Platte shares why certain types of candy pose a danger to the pearly whites of youth everywhere.

“The sugar content and also some of the sour candies and everything added together can increase decay in the kids. Also with crowns or spacers, anything like that in their mouth, the sticky candies can pull those off or the sticky candies can get stuck in the tops of their teeth, which also increases the decay rate or getting cavities.”

Dr. Kellie Hansen, D.M.D., Phelps Family Dentistry

Dr. Hansen recommends only eating candy one piece at a time as a special treat. She highly endorses chocolate since it will not stick to your teeth but rather melt away with time.

