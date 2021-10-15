Advertisement

PAC features Halloween art exhibit

The Prairie Arts Center Halloween art exhibit will be on display throughout the month of October.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center is getting into the holiday spirit with their open gallery Halloween exhibit.

It features area artists of all ages showcasing their talent through photography, chalk and acrylic paintings. Some artists won awards in different categories and drew inspiration from movie director Tim Burton.

“Thing’” came from Desaree Wilson and she is an art teacher in the area and she always participates in our open exhibits,” said executive director Holly Carlini. “This is a chalk picture and it is very detailed. It is one of my favorite pieces I love it. She was actually in here yesterday to view it and she has a student that has a piece in here as well, so it’s nice to see some of the area art teachers really embrace the open exhibits and help generate excitement and bring some of their students in here.”

This is the first year the PAC has honored the holiday.

You can view the exhibit free of charge Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

