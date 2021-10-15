Advertisement

Webster County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatality crash on Highway 281

(Dakota News Now)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) -The Webster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash on Highway 281 at R Road on Friday at around 11:15 a.m.

Both semi-trucks were southbound on Highway 281. According to statements obtained at the scene, the driver of the first semi-truck missed a turn and attempted a U-turn on Highway 281 to head back north. The first semi-truck was followed by two other semi-trucks.

The semi-truck immediately behind the first truck passed by without incident. The driver of the first truck then attempted his U-turn not having seen the third semi-truck behind the second semi-truck.

The third truck was unable to slow or stop in time when the first truck attempted the U-turn and struck the first truck on the driver’s side of the cab. The driver of “semi #2″ suffered no serious injury. The driver of “semi #1,” a 62 year old male, was deceased at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

