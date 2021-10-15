Weekend Forecast: Sunshine and warmer weather returns!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.(KNOP) - After some cooler weather over the past few days, sunshine and warmer weather headline the forecast as we head into the weekend, though it will still be rather chilly both Saturday and Sunday morning across the region.

Into Friday evening, cool weather is expected across the area with mainly clear skies with westerly winds at around 10 MPH. For any Friday evening plans, you’ll want to include at least a sweatshirt and throwing in a hat and some gloves may not be a bad idea either! Skies remain clear through the overnight hours tonight and it will be cold with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Look for areas of widespread frost into early Saturday morning and again, if you have any early morning plans, make sure they include a coat! Skies remain sunny through the day on Saturday with high pressure firmly in control of our weather. Winds should remain from the west at around 10 to 15 MPH.

Morning lows on Saturday will be below freezing for most of western Nebraska as clear skies and light winds should help temperatures tumble into the upper 20s and low 30s for most areas. Even with a light wind, it could make it feel even colder by early Saturday morning.

Temperatures should rebound nicely by Saturday afternoon with much more seasonal weather expected across the state. Look for highs in the afternoon to reach the mid and upper 60s for most of state. Westerly winds are expected to check in at around 10 to 15 MPH.

With a building ridge of high pressure, temperatures should be even warmer on Sunday with more sunshine. Look for highs by Sunday afternoon to reach into the mid 70s across the state.

The extended forecast is fairly quiet with only a couple chances for rain over the next week with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s. Our warmest day will likely be on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Monday will be slightly cooler with highs in the low 70s before temperatures slip into the upper 60s on Tuesday. A cold front dropping through the state will give us a small chance for rain on Tuesday and into Tuesday night with temperatures slipping into the mid 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures then climb back to the low to mid 60s by next Thursday and Friday.

