Friday Night Football: Brady vs. Loomis

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Brady Eagles were taking on the Loomis Wolves on a cold October night.

On the opening drive of the game the Wolves have the ball and it’s Shay Swanson who looks to the air and he’ll find John Kenney down the middle. Kenney with the catch and he’s gonna take it all the way to the end zone to put six on the board for the Wolves. Two point conversion was good 8-0 Loomis.

Later in the First Quarter it’s Kenny again who is going to take it up the field for the Wolves and he is brought down inside the Eagles five yard line. Two plays Gabe Kimball sweeps to the right and he is going to get in for the Loomis touchdown.

Now to the Second Quarter we see Shane Most get the snap he is going to drop back in the pocket, he takes to the air and connects with Blake Lusk down field. The Eagles are going to put six points on the board and then the extra point was good.

Loomis goes on to win this one big 68-35.

