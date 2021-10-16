Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Maxwell vs. Mullen

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On a cold Thursday Night the Maxwell Tigers were facing off against the Mullen Broncos. At the end of the first half of play the Broncos were leading the Tigers.

At the start of the second half the Broncos get the ball and Clayton Moore is going to pitch it to Kyle Durfee who then is going to pitch it to Spencer Denaeyer. Denaeyer is going to take it deep into Tiger territory for the Broncos. A few plays later Moore is going to take to the air hoping to find an open receiver in the end zone but instead he finds Levi Huffman of Maxwell.

On the ensuing drive Maxwell wouldn’t be able to make anything happen though and gives the ball back over to Mullen. The Broncos cash in and Brady Oltmer puts six more on the board for the broncos.

Mullen goes on to win it 52-14.

