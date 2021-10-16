Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Contact Us
Live Newscasts
Video
Search
Home
News
Back to School
Coronavirus
Election
National
Video
Live Newscasts
Newsletter
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings
Weather Maps
Weather Cameras
Download the Weather App
Election
Election Results
National Politics
National Results Map
Sports
Scoreboard
Sports Video
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Buy a Copy of a Story
News Tips
Careers
COVID-19 Map
Service Directory
Return Local TV to Satellites
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Birthday Club
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Friday Night Football: Maxwell vs. Mullen
By
Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -
Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.
Most Read
U.P. Railroad employees plan to participate in rally against vaccine mandate
Keith Allen found guilty of first-degree murder
Nebraska town takes steps toward defending life
Family left with questions after Marine killed in training exercise
Nebraska’s Attorney General offers opinion on controversial COVID-19 treatments
Latest News
Friday Night Sports Hero: Abby Hassett
Medicine Valley makes it five straight, top Maywood/Hayes Center 70-8
Wallace vs. Wauneta
Saint Pat’s vs. Hershey