Friday Night Football: Saint Pat’s vs. Hershey

By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Irish of Saint Pat’s took on the Hershey Panthers. The Irish have had a strong season as they are six and one, while the Panthers have been winless.

In the second half of the game, the Irish were up by 49 points. Saint Pat’s may have dominated the scoreboard in the first half, but the Panthers make it on the board twice in the third quarter.

One of the Panther’s touchdowns ended up being a 96-yard touchdown, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Irish dominate the Panthers’, 55 to 14.

