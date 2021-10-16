Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Sandhills/Thedford vs. Pleasanton

By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Knights are undefeated this year, and they looked to keep it that way against the Bulldogs. Pleasanton entered the game with just one loss this season.

The Knights start the game off strong. Going into the second quarter, the Knights were up 38 points while the Bulldogs only had six points.

The Knights remain perfect on the season as they roll through the bulldogs 72 to 18.

