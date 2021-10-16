Friday Night Football: Sandhills/Thedford vs. Pleasanton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Knights are undefeated this year, and they looked to keep it that way against the Bulldogs. Pleasanton entered the game with just one loss this season.

The Knights start the game off strong. Going into the second quarter, the Knights were up 38 points while the Bulldogs only had six points.

The Knights remain perfect on the season as they roll through the bulldogs 72 to 18.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.