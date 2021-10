NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Wallace kicked things off early with a touchdown from Wildcat Carson Glunz, but things didn’t end there. Carson had a couple of touchdowns against the Broncos.

The Wildcats are five and one this season, while the Broncos are four and three.

The Wildcats top the Broncos, 52 to 6.

