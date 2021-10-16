Frost overnight Saturday night with warmer temperatures for Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- Temperatures Saturday were a little warmer than than the last couple of days. The conditions were sunny with little no wind across the area. Temperatures were in the low to upper 60s across the region.

Mild temperatures across the region Saturday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

Conditions will continue to be calm and pleasant Saturday evening with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s. Some areas could potentially see some frost across the region due to these cold temperatures.

Cold conditions that may lead to frost across the region (Andre Brooks)

The reason why these conditions have been nice is because of a big area of high pressure across the region. This will allow for conditions to continue to be nice Sunday and into the early part of next week.

High pressure dominating the weather pattern (Andre Brooks)

The high pressure will move slightly to the east and cause temperatures to warm up some with temperatures in the lwo to mid 70s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will continue across the region.

Seasonable and warmer temperatures for the region Sunday (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures will continue to remain mild with those temperatures being in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Sunshine will continue with some breezy conditions across the area.

Mild conditions continue for the day on Monday (Andre Brooks)

