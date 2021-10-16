Advertisement

Frost overnight Saturday night with warmer temperatures for Sunday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- Temperatures Saturday were a little warmer than than the last couple of days. The conditions were sunny with little no wind across the area. Temperatures were in the low to upper 60s across the region.

Mild temperatures across the region Saturday afternoon
Mild temperatures across the region Saturday afternoon(Andre Brooks)

Conditions will continue to be calm and pleasant Saturday evening with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s. Some areas could potentially see some frost across the region due to these cold temperatures.

Cold conditions that may lead to frost across the region
Cold conditions that may lead to frost across the region(Andre Brooks)

The reason why these conditions have been nice is because of a big area of high pressure across the region. This will allow for conditions to continue to be nice Sunday and into the early part of next week.

High pressure dominating the weather pattern
High pressure dominating the weather pattern(Andre Brooks)

The high pressure will move slightly to the east and cause temperatures to warm up some with temperatures in the lwo to mid 70s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will continue across the region.

Seasonable and warmer temperatures for the region Sunday
Seasonable and warmer temperatures for the region Sunday(Andre Brooks)

Temperatures will continue to remain mild with those temperatures being in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Sunshine will continue with some breezy conditions across the area.

Mild conditions continue for the day on Monday
Mild conditions continue for the day on Monday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPRR
U.P. Railroad employees plan to participate in rally against vaccine mandate
Webster County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatality crash on Highway 281
City of Curtis
Nebraska town takes steps toward defending life
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson released a legal opinion on Friday regarding...
Nebraska’s Attorney General offers opinion on controversial COVID-19 treatments
Ray Torres, Brett Torres's father, speaks with Sargent Larry Meyer of the Lincoln County...
Keith Allen found guilty of first-degree murder

Latest News

Temperatures will be seasonal on Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 60s.
Weekend Forecast: Sunshine and warmer weather returns!
Chilly temperatures into Saturday morning with sunshine and milder weather by the afternoon.
John's Friday Evening Forecast
One more day of cooler than normal temps along with gusty northwest winds. But the weekend...
Cool Friday but a rebound on the way.....
Highs should warm into the 70s by Sunday...
KNOP NEWS2 WEATHERCAST 6 PM