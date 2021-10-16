Game of the Week: Broken Bow vs. Cozad

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Game of the Week match up features the Broken Bow Indians and the Cozad Haymakers. Both the Indians and the Haymakers are apart of Class C district seven. Not only are the two schools in the same district, but they also share the same overall season record (5-2) and the same district record (1-1). Cozad Head Coach Jayce Dueland says this will be great motivation for both teams as the winner would still be in playoff contention.

“It’s big motivation for us...we’re still capable of winning districts our team’s really had a couple of losses the last couple of week’s and it’s a tough time right now but it’s that 1-0 mentality that we have here at Cozad. You know we need to focus on Broken Bow and if we win we’ll put ourselves back in the playoff contention,” says Dueland.

Head Coach for Broken Bow, Carlie Wells says that this week’s game has also brought some extra motivation for his team as well.

“You know Cozad’s been in the Southwest Conference forever the old Southwest Conference and they’ve played each other quite a bit and last year we upset them so we expect to have their best effort this week and our kids we just try to take one game at a time to finish the season and it’s important that we just focus on one game, one play every time we step out on the field,” Carlie explains.

Broken Bow has a extremely stout defense this season, only allowing an average of 9 points a game. While the Haymakers have a high powered offense lead by Quarterback Nolan Wetovick who leads the district in passing yards. Coach Deuland says their goal is to keep their defense uncomfortable by constantly changing their offensive schemes.

“We’ve gotta make sure that we get then down on first down, get them in second and long, third and long situations where they’re uncomfortable on offense and not used to it...On the other side of the ball we’ve gotta keep them off balance like I said they have a good defensive line and a linebacker core that they rally around and make good tackles,” Dueland says.

Broken Bow will be relying on that stout defense lead by Sawyer Bumgarner, Tyler Thomas and Kiefer Anderson. This group has been playing lights out all season and will need to come with another stellar performance during this contest.

“We expect those guys to play well this week we’ve got a lot on the line playoffs are coming up...we’re not trying to put a lot of pressure on our kids but we expect them to come out, to their job and play well,” explains Wells.

So which team will come out of this game 6-2 and put themselves in playoff contention?

This one is going to be a low scoring and hard fought game. To start the game the Indians will get the ball, and on their opening drive they will march it down the field. Lot’s of run plays out of the Indians on their opening drive, a drive that would take the first nine minutes of the first quarter. Broken Bow will get deep into Haymaker territory where they will turn the ball over to Cozad.

Neither team will be able to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball during the first half of play.

On the final play of the first half Broken Bow is looking to pass down field, but there is a swarm of Haymakers there and they come up with the sack. The tackle was lead by Haymaker Zach Gengenbach.

In the second half the Indians are going to come out and win this one. In a low scoring battle Broken Bow takes it 12-2.

Next week Cozad hosts Kearney Catholic while the Broken Bow Indians are on the road at Minden.

