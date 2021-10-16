Local organization raises awareness through bakeoff

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Rape and Domestic Violence Program in North Platte hosted a festival and bakeoff and festival at Blackledge Park on Saturday.

The festivities included face painting, games, horse riding, pumpkin selling and bake goods selling. The bakeoff categories include brownies, pie, cookies and cheesecake. The purpose of this event was to raise awareness of domestic violence, as October being Domestic Violence Awareness month.

“This is going to help people by bringing awareness to our community is the first thing, " Community Engagement Coordinator Amber Garza said " It can help with whatever money is raised goes back of what we do for the community for the survivors that we serve.”

RDAP helps serves people of all sorts of issues that people are dealing with in their day to day lives.

“Domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, teen dating violence, family violence,” Garza said. “We have emergency shelter. We help protection orders. We have support groups. So we have a lot of services. We have 24-hour crisis line.”

RDAP is a non profit organization. For more information, visit their website.

