Medicine Valley makes it five straight, top Maywood/Hayes Center 70-8

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was another day at the office for Medicine Valley as the Raiders finish 6-2 in the regular season against Maywood/Hayes Center, who will finish 0-8.

The Raiders set the tone early as Hayden Kramer returned the opening kickoff to the house to make it 8-0 after just 13 seconds. The first offensive possession for the home team was a strong run by Lane Lenz that would double the score. Kramer would score again on special teams on a punt return to close out the opening quarter, where Medicine Valley would lead 40-0.

The Raiders finish with a winning record for the fifth time in the last six years, while the Wolves go winless for the second year in a row.

