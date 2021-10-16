Prescription drop-off program raising substance abuse awareness

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community Connections had their monthly prescription drop off Saturday.

The way that the organization does this is that people drop off their medications to the drop off place, which is at the District 177 Mall. From there, the organization organizes and dispose of every type of medications such as over the counter, prescriptions and pet prescription medications. No needles or sharp objects were permitted.

The purpose of this event every month is to raise awareness of the increase of substance abuse, especially with October being Opiod Awareness Month.

“It helps keeps this medication out of the hands of those who may use or abuse it, and misuse it,” Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention System Coordinator Traci Sawyer said. “It’s very important for Lincoln County. We are one of a few counties in Nebraska that hold this each month.”

After the drugs have been emptied, they are then sent to the Nebraska State Patrol to be environmentally friendly destroyed. Any patients with prescription medications will have their names removed from the bottles and will be deemed anonymous.

