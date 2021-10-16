Advertisement

Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Frustrated with persistently low prices, ranchers and others in the beef industry are moving to reverse a long trend of consolidation and planning to open new slaughterhouses.

The new plants typically cost more than $300 million, but they still will be much smaller than those owned by the four meat company giants that slaughter over 80% of the nation’s cattle. That has led to some skepticism about whether the new independent plants can succeed.

David Briggs is the CEO of a proposed plant in western Iowa. He says acknowledges the tough odds but says cattle people are risk takers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPRR
U.P. Railroad employees plan to participate in rally against vaccine mandate
City of Curtis
Nebraska town takes steps toward defending life
Webster County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatality crash on Highway 281
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson released a legal opinion on Friday regarding...
Nebraska’s Attorney General offers opinion on controversial COVID-19 treatments
Ray Torres, Brett Torres's father, speaks with Sargent Larry Meyer of the Lincoln County...
Keith Allen found guilty of first-degree murder

Latest News

Nebraska takes on Minnesota
Temperatures will be seasonal on Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 60s.
Weekend Forecast: Sunshine and warmer weather returns!
Webster County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatality crash on Highway 281
The Prairie Arts Center Halloween art exhibit will be on display throughout the month of October.
PAC features Halloween art exhibit