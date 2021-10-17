Advertisement

Nationwide John Deere strike worries farmers amid harvesting season

Nationwide Deere strikes continue to worry farmers during harvesting season.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Farmers and Deere & Co. suppliers are worried about what the strike at the tractor maker’s factories will mean for their livelihoods.

More than 10,000 Deere employees went on strike last week at 14 Deere factories in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, and Georgia after the United Auto Workers union rejected a contract offer.

The longer the strike continues, the greater the impact will be on the communities around the plants. Iowa farmer Lance Lillibridge, who is president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association board, said he worries about not being able to get parts if his John Deere combine breaks down during harvest.

