Warmth returns to North Platte briefly Sunday

Sunny and beautiful skies encompasses the region
Sunny and beautiful skies encompasses the region(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The weather across the North Platte region returns to the warm 70s, with sunny and breezy conditions. The weather was nice for people to venture out and just enjoy a ride in the elements.

This warm weather caught one local resident by surprise today after the weather has been in the 50s and 60s over the last few days.

“Well it’s nice day. Nice and warm. I’m loving it,” Resident Adrian Olson said. “It threw me off today. I woke up today, I was a little confused. i had my sweats on, I had my thermal socks on. And then this morning I woke up this morning and then boom, it heated up.”

With the cold weather to soon to return the cold, Olson said that he prefers one cold weather activity.

“I like to sit by a fire and cuddle up with my girlfriend, " Olson said.

