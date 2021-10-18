Gift of Hope assists those battling cancer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The month of October emphasizes Breast Cancer Awareness and the resources available for those who need it. An local organization is making sure people are aware of their mission which is helping people battling any types of cancer.

Gift of hope assist people in Central Nebraska, west of Lexington and up to Colorado, who have been diagnosed or treated at the Callahan Cancer Center.

For some travelers, trips for their treatment can get expensive which is where Gift of Hope can help.

“The last thing on your mind is how am I going to pay for gas if you live in Cozad and have to drive back and forth to North Platte,” said Ashley Childears, Gift of Hope treasurer. “We try to alleviate that stress.”

In the last six months, Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation has paid out $23,000 helping 35 people currently battling cancer.

The biggest thing is making people so they are comfortable,” said Yvonne Hedgecock, Gift of Hope Vice President. A lot of them get cancer and they cannot work. We get so many request for people with no income at all.”

Each year, Gift of Hope holds an annual fundraiser that provides a large amount of their funds to support locals in their fight against cancer. The organization is currently

