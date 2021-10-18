League Association of Risk Management provides funds for protective gear

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Safety is one of the most important things when it comes to working in the line of duty at any police department.

Recently, the League Association of Risk Management has granted $700 to the Chadron Police Department for a police vest for one of it’s officers. LARM provides these funds for police departments that have mandatory wear for police officers.

“We’ve been offering LARM Armor Grant for a couple years now for our members. It’s actually a safety type of safety grant so police departments across Nebraska are able to get a bulletproof vest,” Communications and Marketing Director Diane Becker said. “We have 175 members across Nebraska and provide this for our members who have police department requirements.”

Police departments have these bulletproof vests as a requirement for their employees, and according to LARM, these vests do not last forever.

“Many people don’t know this, but many of the bulletproof vests do degrade in quality after 5 years,” Becker said.

LARM Personnel says that this is a very good grant to have, especially for smaller departments.

“A lot of times it’s difficult for smaller departments to able to get a bullet proof vests,” Becker said.

For more information about LARM, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.