George Strait coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

(Simmons Bank Arena)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - George Strait is coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

“George Straight: Strait to the Star City” is set for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The “King of Country” will perform live with special guest Asleep at the Wheel.

During the span of his 30+ year career, Strait has collected 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums, more than any other Country artist and ranking third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

View all upcoming events at Pinnacle Bank Arena

