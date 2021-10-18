Advertisement

Mild conditions to continue Monday, pattern change for the day on Tuesday into Wednesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - The conditions across the region Sunday have been on the warm side with temperatures within the 70s. Around the 7 p.m. CDT, the temperatures in some areas have dropped into the 60s. Sunny conditions were also present with some breezy conditions across the area.

Mild conditions are present across the area
Mild conditions are present across the area(Andre Brooks)

Overnight into Monday morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s with clear to partly cloudy conditions. Some areas could see some patchy frost across the region.

Cold conditions to continue overnight into Monday morning
Cold conditions to continue overnight into Monday morning(Andre Brooks)

Conditions on Monday will be a carbon copy of Sunay, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions will be present across the region with some breezy conditions with winds of 5 to 10mph.

Mild conditions to continue in the region for the day Monday
Mild conditions to continue in the region for the day Monday(Andre Brooks)

Conditions will start to change across the region with a new cold front coming through the area Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. Some ain is possible in the drought stricken Scottsbluff area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s for our western regions to upper 60s in the eastern regions.

Pattern change for the region Tuesday
Pattern change for the region Tuesday(Andre Brooks)
Temperature change coming for the region Tuesday
Temperature change coming for the region Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

