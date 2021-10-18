Advertisement

Nebraska Football: Nebraska-Purdue game time, TV set

2021 Huskers Football Season.
2021 Huskers Football Season.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference and ESPN announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska’s Oct. 30 game with No. 25 Purdue at Memorial Stadium will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with television coverage on ESPN2.

The Nebraska-Purdue matchup is the first of three remaining Nebraska home games, including games against Ohio State (Nov. 6, TBD) and Iowa (Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m., BTN).

The full list of televised Big Ten games on Oct. 30 is below.

Noon ET/11am CT

Michigan at Michigan State – FOX

Iowa at Wisconsin – ESPN (time previously announced)

Indiana at Maryland – Big Ten Network (time previously announced)

Rutgers at Illinois – Big Ten Network

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT

Purdue at Nebraska – ESPN2

Minnesota at Northwestern – Big Ten Network

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT

Penn State at Ohio State – ABC

