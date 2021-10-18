Advertisement

Plea bargain expected in Buffalo County triple fatality

Sept 2019 crash killed three people on I-80
Kenneth Kratt is expected to make a plea bargain on manslaughter charges.
Kenneth Kratt is expected to make a plea bargain on manslaughter charges.(Madera County, CA, Dept. of Corrections)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A plea bargain is expected in the case of a California man charged with three traffic deaths from a September 2019 crash on Interstate 80 near Gibbon.

Kenneth Kratt, 36, from Madera, California, was charged with three counts of felony manslaughter in Buffalo County. He had been scheduled for trial Monday in Buffalo County District Court, but last month his attorney notified the court that Kratt expected to enter a plea as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors. A hearing on that plea bargain is scheduled Tuesday morning.

The crash happened September 20, 2019, on Interstate 80 about one mile west of the Gibbon exit. Investigators said Kratt was driving 75 miles-an-hour through a construction zone marked for 65-miles an hour. Traffic ahead of him had slowed down or stopped because of the construction back-up. Kratt’s truck struck two vehicles from behind, starting a chain reaction that involved four other vehicles and which killed three people.

The victims were Ryan Vanicek, 37, of Schuyler, and his passenger, Daniel Seelhoff, 50, of Lincoln. Scott Gaylord, 54, of Lincoln was in a separate vehicle and was also killed.

Kratt was not seriously injured.

If Kratt is convicted of all three crimes, he could get up to 60 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPRR
U.P. Railroad employees plan to participate in rally against vaccine mandate
Standing up for what they believe, "basic human rights."
“Let us do our jobs”
George Strait coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
Webster County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatality crash on Highway 281
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti

Latest News

KNOP High Temps 10-18-2021
Warm air to start the workweek, but a cool down is on the way
George Strait coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary to everyone celebrating on October 18th!
News 2 Today - VOD - BIRTHDAYS AND CALENDAR
Mild conditions to continue in the region for the day Monday
Mild conditions to continue Monday, pattern change for the day on Tuesday into Wednesday