Serban Guardrail Project on hold

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the Lincoln County Commissioners’ Meeting, officials talked about taking bids for the Serban Guardrail west of Sutherland on Highway 30.

This issue has been ongoing for the last few years and the Department of Roads needed some bids in order to start the project to fix these problems. Unfortunately, during the meeting, the commissioners did not have any bids for this project.

“We were taking bids for the Serban Guardrail Project. This road is west of Sutherland. There is a curve on it that has had guardrail on it. It’s old and starting to fail downward,” Lincoln County Department of Roads Superintendent Carla Odell said.

Safety is a top priority to the Department of Roads and with this project, it would help ease the problems when it comes to accidents.

“It’s a curve, so if someone to hit the guardrail, instead of going off the road, they can hit the guardrail, and stay on the road,” Odell said.

This matter will be brought up again to the Lincoln County Commissioners’ Office between within a couple of weeks to the beginning of next year.

