Advertisement

Serban Guardrail Project on hold

During the Lincoln County Commissioners' Meeting, the discussion was on the Serban Guardrail...
During the Lincoln County Commissioners' Meeting, the discussion was on the Serban Guardrail Project(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the Lincoln County Commissioners’ Meeting, officials talked about taking bids for the Serban Guardrail west of Sutherland on Highway 30.

This issue has been ongoing for the last few years and the Department of Roads needed some bids in order to start the project to fix these problems. Unfortunately, during the meeting, the commissioners did not have any bids for this project.

“We were taking bids for the Serban Guardrail Project. This road is west of Sutherland. There is a curve on it that has had guardrail on it. It’s old and starting to fail downward,” Lincoln County Department of Roads Superintendent Carla Odell said.

Safety is a top priority to the Department of Roads and with this project, it would help ease the problems when it comes to accidents.

“It’s a curve, so if someone to hit the guardrail, instead of going off the road, they can hit the guardrail, and stay on the road,” Odell said.

This matter will be brought up again to the Lincoln County Commissioners’ Office between within a couple of weeks to the beginning of next year.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPRR
U.P. Railroad employees plan to participate in rally against vaccine mandate
Standing up for what they believe, "basic human rights."
“Let us do our jobs”
George Strait coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
Webster County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatality crash on Highway 281
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti

Latest News

KNOP High Temps 10-18-2021
Warm air to start the workweek, but a cool down is on the way
George Strait coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
Kenneth Kratt is expected to make a plea bargain on manslaughter charges.
Plea bargain expected in Buffalo County triple fatality
Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary to everyone celebrating on October 18th!
News 2 Today - VOD - BIRTHDAYS AND CALENDAR