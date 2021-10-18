Tuesday Forecast: More warm, breezy weather on Tuesday; turning windy and much cooler on Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - More warm and breezy weather is expected into the day on Tuesday before we see an abrupt shift to much cooler and blustery weather on Wednesday. This pattern shift will lead to much more seasonal conditions for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. With the shifting weather pattern though, we will see a chance for some rain and snow across parts of western Nebraska Tuesday into the day on Wednesday.

Into Monday evening, mostly clear and quiet conditions are expected across the state as it should be another nice evening for most. Overnight and into early Tuesday, skies should remain mostly clear with lows falling into the 30s and low 40s across western Nebraska. South and southeast winds at around 10 MPH should keep temperatures from bottoming out overnight tonight. We’ll see variable cloudiness through the day on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies to start the day before skies become partly to mostly cloudy into the afternoon and evening. Chances for rain will start across the Panhandle into Tuesday afternoon before some showers and maybe some isolated t’storms move into the Sandhills and Greater Nebraska by Tuesday night. Some snow is expected to try and mix in across northwestern and north central sections of the state Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning with some light accumulations not out of the question.

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be above average again for most of the area with temperatures returning to the 70s across the Sandhills and southwestern Nebraska. Across the Panhandle, the front will have already pushed through the area, leading to afternoon highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds will remain breezy out ahead of the front from the south and southwest at 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 30 to 35 MPH possible. More westerly and northwesterly winds are expected behind the front with more blustery conditions expected.

As the front moves through, temperatures will tumble into the day on Wednesday with downright cold conditions across northern parts of the state with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures should climb into the 50s to near 60° as you head further to the south and southwest. It will stay breezy on Wednesday behind the front with northwest winds at 15 to 25 MPH.

Temperatures should rebound into the mid and upper 60s on Thursday and into the weekend with generally dry weather.

