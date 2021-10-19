Corn drive teaching life skills to high school students

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday morning, the Future Farmers of America had their annual Corn Drive out in the fields of North Platte.

With this corn drive, students are taught how the corn is harvested, processed and how farmers transport the corn. This corn drive also teaches the students how to fundraise as well.

“This is one of our big fundraisers for the year, " said Collin Swedberg, North Platte High School Agriculture Teacher. " We call it the Corn Drive, and we take some students in a semi trailer out to farmers who are harvesting their corn. We ask them to donate a little corn to the FFA Chapter. "

When trying to find ways to fundraise, it had one FFA member on thinking of what to do.

“About three years ago, we were looking for some opportunities to the chapter, “ said Elleigh Fisher, Senior and FFA President. “And I thought well there’s a lot of farmers out here, and I thought bringing a semi and make a whole day out of it.”

The FFA will sell the corn that has been donated and then use those funds for general expenses and travel coverage costs for conventions and field trips.

