Fall weather impacting the crops yields across North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the last few weeks across the region, it has been getting colder and that’s going to be a key factor with crop yields across the region.

The area has seen above average temperatures in the summer and fall, that is bringing good yields to the fields.

“Well it’s not so much impact on the yield. The yield is basically in place, " Kent Weems, Ranch Manager said. “Based on the yields we’ve seen so far, most of the soybeans, I don’t think they have been adversely impacted quite yet.”

The types of weather that impacts these yields are winds and snow events, particularly wet snow.

According to Weems, the soybean harvest has wrapped up, and with the other crops that they have to maintain moving forward, they are hopeful that these trends continue because of the good yields that they have seen so far.

With growing these crops, they don’t have a perfect temperature, but just warm enough for the crops to thrive, particularly with the corn.

“There is not a perfect temperature out as you finish out the growing season in the fall. You basically need to have enough heating to finish the corn. So you can get a good year fill and get a good test weight on that,” Weems said.

With these conditions, you need the beans to get a good freeze so it can have a favorable environment to grow.

In addition, you want the same kind of an elongated fall, for the beans to finish out. And we received a favorable winter. Once you get to that point, with those crops, then a good freeze is a good thing. Because harvesting soy beans, you want that plant to die and dry out.

According to Weems, he forecasts that the yields for dry and irrigated beans will be average to above average, but with the corn, that is still up in the air at this time.

