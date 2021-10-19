Westbound I-80 closed at Goehner due to fiery crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-80 near mile marker 371.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation camera at the Goehner exit shows a fiery crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol says westbound I-80 is closed at the Goehner exit and troopers are performing rolling roadblocks to slow traffic to prevent secondary crashes.

Westbound traffic must exit at mile marker 373 and detour to Highway 34.

