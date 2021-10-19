Advertisement

Westbound I-80 closed at Goehner due to fiery crash

I-80 crash near Goehner exit Tuesday. Image taken 10/19/2021 from Nebraska Department of...
I-80 crash near Goehner exit Tuesday. Image taken 10/19/2021 from Nebraska Department of Transportation camera.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-80 near mile marker 371.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation camera at the Goehner exit shows a fiery crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol says westbound I-80 is closed at the Goehner exit and troopers are performing rolling roadblocks to slow traffic to prevent secondary crashes.

Westbound traffic must exit at mile marker 373 and detour to Highway 34.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Strait coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
UPRR
U.P. Railroad employees plan to participate in rally against vaccine mandate
Standing up for what they believe, "basic human rights."
“Let us do our jobs”
During the Lincoln County Commissioners' Meeting, the discussion was on the Serban Guardrail...
Serban Guardrail Project on hold
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Nebraska Football: Nebraska-Purdue game time, TV set

Latest News

Temperatures will have a big spread on Tuesday with a cold front moving in from the west. Look...
More warm, breezy weather on Tuesday; turning windy and much cooler on Wednesday
Two arrested following pursuit on Highway 30 near Cozad
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry says he’s being indicted for lying to the FBI
People speaking out in defense of their American freedoms.
News 2 Today - VOD -Medical Freedom Rally