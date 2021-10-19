Frazzie Wynn named NAIA Football Offensive Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Doane junior running back Frazzie Wynn has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Football Offensive Player of the Week after his performance on Saturday against Hastings. The honor comes on the heels of receiving the Great Plains Athletic Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week honor earlier in the day.

In Doane’s 44-0 win over the Broncos, Wynn rushed the ball 21 times for 225 yards, averaging 10.7 yards per carry. He is the first Doane running back to eclipse 200 yards on the ground since Nate Meier in 2016. Wynn added two receptions for 13 yards, accounting for 238 yards on the day.

It wasn’t just the rushing yards that Wynn piled up, it was the touchdown count as well. Wynn scored the first touchdown of the game, a three-yard run in the 1st quarter. He scored again in the 3rd quarter on a two-yard rush. The first play of the 4th quarter saw Wynn’s big run of the day, a 64-yard race to the end zone. He capped off the day with a 26-yard touchdown on his final running attempt to push his rushing total over 200 yards.

For the season, Wynn has rushed for 612 yards and six touchdowns. He is the first Tiger running back in the last three seasons to total more than 500 yards rushing in a season. At his current pace, Wynn will record the most rushing yards in a season since Meier set the Doane single-season record in 2016.

