Advertisement

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said.

The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement.

The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention.

DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others.

Mayorkas was with President Joe Biden Saturday at the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol, standing on the podium between first lady Jill Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Strait coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
UPRR
U.P. Railroad employees plan to participate in rally against vaccine mandate
I-80 crash near Goehner exit Tuesday. Image taken 10/19/2021 from Nebraska Department of...
Two killed in I-80 crash
Two arrested following pursuit on Highway 30 near Cozad
Standing up for what they believe, "basic human rights."
“Let us do our jobs”

Latest News

People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Biden’s climate plan at risk, Democrats race to strike deal
FDA signals green light for mix and match vaccine boosters. (Source: CNN Newsource)
FDA signals greenlight for mix and match booster shots
This pickup, stolen Monday night in St. Paul, was found on a road in rural Howard County...
Howard Co. authorities looking for stolen gun suspect
I-80 crash near Goehner exit Tuesday. Image taken 10/19/2021 from Nebraska Department of...
Two killed in I-80 crash