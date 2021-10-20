Awareness group teaching high school students about sexual abuse

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sexual, mental, and physical abuse are serious topics in high school and beyond. Wednesday morning at North Platte High School, Revolution, a division of Centers of Survivors for high schoolers came in to talk to the students about these issues.

The way that Revolution demonstrated this is that they provided a dramatization. The dramatization was about six high school students at a party and one of the female students got raped by one of the male students. Along with that, one of the male students was in a mentally abusive relationship with one of the female students. Finally, one of the female students was in a physical abusive relationship with a male student.

This dramatization illustrated the following topics: rape, alcoholism, consent and abuse. These issues are prevalent in high schools and according to Centers of Survivors personnel, many students don’t say anything.

“What we see is that kids know about it, and no one is telling an adult, " Abbie Tessendorf, Revolution Leader said.

After the dramatization, there were presentations by the members that played these characters on why these topics are very serious in high school and what they can do to help their friends out.

“So the idea is that they are identifying it and getting the help that they need,” Tessendorf said. “What can you do to help your friends out.”

Revolution has impacted people all across the state. One member says she’s happy she’s able to help.

“I really didn’t know this impacted people’s lives, but as I started to do more presentations and people started to come up to me, I started to realize that it’s actually making a difference, " Alyvia Williams, Revolution Member said. “I do know people that have been in this situation before. I’m glad that I have the resources to help them.”

After the presentation, students were able to ask the Revolution members more information about these topics.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.