Cold weather invading the North Platte region

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The weather in North Platte just turned cold overnight with a cold front sweeping through the area. North Platte residents woke up Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Cloudy skies and breezy conditions were also present in the area.

With it being cold, it hasn’t stopped one local dog owner from walking his dog.

“I walk him three times a day, Gordon Reif Schneider said. “Morning, afternoon, and evening.”

With these cooler conditions, it has Schneider getting ready for the winter ahead.

“I got my snowblower ready to go,” Schneider said. “Hope we don’t need it for a while.”

When it gets even colder, Schneider said it won’t stop him from doing what he has to do a daily-basis.

“I got a heated garage , where I can work, all the time. So that’s kind of nice.” Schneider said.

Temperatures overnight are forecasted to be in the upper 20s to the low 30s with clear to partly cloudy conditions with a little bit of wind. No precipitation is expected.

