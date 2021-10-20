Advertisement

Friends work together to use turbans to rescue trapped hikers

By Angela Jung
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER (CTV News) – A group of young men were forced to think fast when some hikers in a metro Vancouver park needed help right away.

A roaring, fast-moving river trapped two men near the Lower Falls trail at Golden Ears Provincial Park.

“The water is extremely fast, and there is pretty much no chance of survival if you would’ve fallen in,” Pitt Meadows Search and Rescue manager Rick Laing said.

Kuljinder Singh and his friends didn’t have cell phone reception, but they knew how to improvise.

They unraveled their three turbans and used their jackets to make a sturdy rope.

“In my Sikh culture, the only turban is for that, to save the life,” Singh explained.

The two stranded men eventually made their way up the makeshift rope, exhausted but safe.

“I thought it was quite resourceful. They showed great presence of mind to put something together in such a short time,” Laing said.

Video of the rescue has been seen thousands of times. Many people are calling the five friends heroes, but they don’t see themselves that way.

“In Sikh culture, you have to save people’s lives, not a matter of hero,” Singh said.

Laing said the men were “extremely lucky” the group passed by when they did, because he said at least one person a year slips and drowns after going over the falls in that area.

Copyright 2021 CTV News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Two arrested following pursuit on Highway 30 near Cozad
UPRR
U.P. Railroad employees plan to participate in rally against vaccine mandate
This pickup, stolen Monday night in St. Paul, was found on a road in rural Howard County...
Howard Co. authorities looking for stolen gun suspect
Signs for Grady Simants, a North Platte boy battling brain cancer.
Businesses display support for North Platte boy battling cancer

Latest News

LIVE: Biden infrastructure, 'Build Back Better' remarks in Pennsylvania
Investigators search a Florida nature reserve where "items of interest" related to the search...
Aerial of Brian Laundrie search: Tent set up, dogs brought in to assist (no sound)
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, defendant Liane Shekter Smith listens during a...
Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal
FILE - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro waits for the arrival of Colombia's President Iván...
Brazil Senate report urges charging Bolsonaro over pandemic
In anticipation of a yes vote, the White House is unveiling its plan to get shots in kid's...
White House announces vaccine rollouts for kids