Advertisement

Investigation underway into explosion in Taylor

(AP)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an explosion that rocked the small town of Taylor in Loup County.

The Loup County Rural Fire Department responded to a building explosion at 303 Murry Street just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters determined a two-story building had exploded and collapsed. The building used for residential living was vacant at the time of the explosion.

No injuries or death occurred as a result of the incident.

Creekside at Calamus West’s Facebook page posted photos and how the explosion just missed them.

“Just missed us! Thank god! This happened 10 seconds before we were gonna drive in front of these buildings! Gas explosion I’m guessing. We saw stuff fly out right in front of us in the road. Thank you god no one was hurt. Everyone was gone for the day in post office. This happened about 30 minutes ago in Taylor Nebraska. Wanted to share with everyone.”

Just missed us! Thank god! This happened 10 seconds before we were gonna drive in front of these buildings! Gas...

Posted by Creekside at Calamus West on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Responding agencies include the Loup County Rural Fire Department, Loup County Sheriff, Garfield County Sheriff, Loup County Emergency Management, Region 26 Emergency Management and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Two arrested following pursuit on Highway 30 near Cozad
UPRR
U.P. Railroad employees plan to participate in rally against vaccine mandate
This pickup, stolen Monday night in St. Paul, was found on a road in rural Howard County...
Howard Co. authorities looking for stolen gun suspect
Signs for Grady Simants, a North Platte boy battling brain cancer.
Businesses display support for North Platte boy battling cancer

Latest News

Take a jacket with you it will be a brisk day with temperatures in the low 50s and breezy...
Decreasing clouds Wednesday with a cool northwest wind
Last year alone the United States Postal Service delivered 1.1 billion packages during the...
Shipping delays continue, USPS recommends planning ahead during holiday season
Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
Kenneth Kratt stands convicted of manslaughter for a 2019 fatal crash near Gibbon.
Manslaughter conviction in Buffalo County triple-fatality