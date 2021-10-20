October storm brings rain, snow and cooler temps...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- An October Storm will spin from Northern Colorado to southeast South Dakota into early Wednesday. Active showers will be ongoing in the Panhandle with thunderstorms developing just east of North Platte along a passing cold front and repidly lift northeast during the evening.

Rain, thunderstorms and snow expected with gusty winds. (KNOP)

There is marginal risk that a storm cell could strengthen to near severe criteria over north central areas and produce a little hail but instablity is limited. Colder air will get pulled into the system mid to late evening converting the rain in the Panhandle to snow as the low track across the area.

Potential for mainly hail. (KNOP)

Accumulations favor the higher terrain of the Pine Ridge areas from Dawes to Sheridan Counties into Northwest Cherry County. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect in the Northwest Panhandle for accumulations of 2 to 4 inches creating slippery roads..

Could see 2-4" in the Pine Ridge area. Gordon, Rushville, Merriman, Cody and Kilgore included. (KNOP)

Some lingering snow will continue into early Wednesday in the Valentine area before lifting into South Dakota. Breezy, cool conditons are expected Wednesday over the Sandhills with high temperatures only reaching the 40s in northern areas and low to mid 50s from the Interstate south and into the Panhandle.

Cool and blustery... (KNOP)

The rest of the week will be seasonably mild with highs warming into the mid to upper 60s by the weekend.

