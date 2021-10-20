Advertisement

Ogallala volleyball tops North Platte in straight sets

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala volleyball team continued its strong season on Tuesday after defeating North Platte 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-17).

The first set was as contentious as it could get as neither team could pull away and it came down to the final points to decide it, capped off by a spike by Rudi Anderson as the players went to their benches for the second set.

North Platte came out strong after the break, holding a convincing 14-7 lead. However, the home team kicked it into another gear and out scored the Bulldogs 18-8 from that point on and took the second set.

Ogallala continued that pace, scoring the first five points in the third set. The result was a win for the Indians on a night they donned pink practice jerseys for breast cancer awareness.

Ogallala (22-9) will next play Minden on the road on Friday at 11 a.m. North Platte (4-28) will head to Alliance for their next contest on Saturday at 11 a.m.

