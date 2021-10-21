Advertisement

Bunkhouse Media wins 2nd Annual Big Idea North Platte contest

The second annual Big Idea North Platte announced a winner for their entrepreneur pitch...
The second annual Big Idea North Platte announced a winner for their entrepreneur pitch competition Wednesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second annual Big Idea North Platte announced a winner for their entrepreneur pitch competition Wednesday.

The contest kicked off in July giving entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their ideas for cash prizes.

A panel of judges narrowed down ten contestants to five finalists before the audience chose a winner.

Bobbi Walters moved to North Platte from Tennessee two years ago. She won the grand prize of $8,000 to help kick start her production company, Bunkhouse Media.

“I really do want a production company here in North Platte and have a production studio that is open to the public, not just for me, but for other people to be creative because there is a lot of creativity in this town and I want to spotlight that too,” said Walters.

Josh Sperle and Adi Fernandez rounded out the top three finalists. Sperle won $5,000 and Fernandez won $3,000.

Blu McGrath, Dara Leech, Jenn Porter-Milne, Gilbert Seck, William Merritt, Chris Amaya Jones and Jon Keck also competed in the community category.

Alex Schimek won a $1,000 scholarship in the youth category. He was the only participant.

The cash prizes for this year tripled due to a generous donation from the Schmidt Foundation in the amount of $29,250.

The contest is made possible thanks to the support from North Platte Young Professionals, Eagle Communications, North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation, Beveridge Inc., Gateway Realty, Great Plains Foot and Ankle, NebraskaLand Bank, Whitetail Screen Print, Black Goose Are & Design, Commercial Investment Services, Brigham’s Taproom, Mid-Plains Community College, Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, Nebraska Enterprise Fund and University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
Nebraska University Regent officially charged with witness tampering
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
UPRR
U.P. Railroad employees plan to participate in rally against vaccine mandate

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June...
Ricketts ends DHM, allowing elective surgeries to resume
KNOP WEATHER STORY 10-21-2021
Warming up with increasing sunshine to finish workweek
Health Equity Task Force
Health Equity Task Force
Cooler, cloudy conditions across the region.
Cold weather invading the North Platte region