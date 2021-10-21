Bunkhouse Media wins 2nd Annual Big Idea North Platte contest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second annual Big Idea North Platte announced a winner for their entrepreneur pitch competition Wednesday.

The contest kicked off in July giving entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their ideas for cash prizes.

A panel of judges narrowed down ten contestants to five finalists before the audience chose a winner.

Bobbi Walters moved to North Platte from Tennessee two years ago. She won the grand prize of $8,000 to help kick start her production company, Bunkhouse Media.

“I really do want a production company here in North Platte and have a production studio that is open to the public, not just for me, but for other people to be creative because there is a lot of creativity in this town and I want to spotlight that too,” said Walters.

Josh Sperle and Adi Fernandez rounded out the top three finalists. Sperle won $5,000 and Fernandez won $3,000.

Blu McGrath, Dara Leech, Jenn Porter-Milne, Gilbert Seck, William Merritt, Chris Amaya Jones and Jon Keck also competed in the community category.

Alex Schimek won a $1,000 scholarship in the youth category. He was the only participant.

The cash prizes for this year tripled due to a generous donation from the Schmidt Foundation in the amount of $29,250.

The contest is made possible thanks to the support from North Platte Young Professionals, Eagle Communications, North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation, Beveridge Inc., Gateway Realty, Great Plains Foot and Ankle, NebraskaLand Bank, Whitetail Screen Print, Black Goose Are & Design, Commercial Investment Services, Brigham’s Taproom, Mid-Plains Community College, Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, Nebraska Enterprise Fund and University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.