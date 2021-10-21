Advertisement

Chilly start to Thursday ...Warmer, end of the week...

By John Walsh
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- The cloud cover over Nebraska tied to an upper storm drifting to the Great Lakes will follow suit. As high pressure builds into central Nebraska the combination of clear skies, dry air and light winds will allow temperatures to quickly fall to sub freezing levels. The core of the coldest air will run along an axis from the Northwest Sandhills to North Platte, where morning lows will range from the low to mid 20s, to the upper 20s to low 30s elsewhere.

With clear skies and light winds it's going to be a cold one tonight..
With clear skies and light winds it's going to be a cold one tonight..(KNOP)

As high pressure drifts east, warmer air will find it’s way into the Panhandle and southwest . Highs on Thurday will range from the lower to mid 50s in the North Central to the low 70s southwest. Skies will begin sunny but a swath of clouds will drift from west to east across the state.

Looking at more seasonal weather in the day's ahead..
Looking at more seasonal weather in the day's ahead..(KNOP)

An upper level ridge of high pressure build in from Rockies, Friday bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.. During the weekend a trough of low pressure will traverse the Dakotas. Rain doesn’t look particularly promising but we’ll include slight chances Saturday night into early Sunday if enough moisture work its way into the area. Seasonal weather with temperatures in the 60s will continue through Monday. Tuesday will warm into the low 70s with better rain chances Tuesday night.

Consistent temperatures... Small chance for the weekend but that's not written in stone..
Consistent temperatures... Small chance for the weekend but that's not written in stone..(KNOP)

KNOP News2 Weather 6 pm