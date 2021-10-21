Advertisement

FlixMobility buys Greyhound bus service, expanding US reach

FILE - A Greyhound bus driver wears a protective mask and gloves as he prepares to depart a...
FILE - A Greyhound bus driver wears a protective mask and gloves as he prepares to depart a station in downtown San Antonio, in this Monday, March 30, 2020, file photo. German transportation company FlixMobility is buying Greyhound's bus operations in the U.S. in order to strengthen its position in the country.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - German transportation company FlixMobility is buying Greyhound’s bus operations in the U.S. in order to strengthen its position in the country.

The purchase price is $140 million cash plus another $32 million to be paid in installments over 18 months.

FlixBus Global serves more than 2,500 destinations in 36 countries outside the U.S. with 400,000 daily connections.

Greyhound dates back to 1914 and currently connects approximately 2,400 destinations across North America, with nearly 16 million passengers each year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
Nebraska University Regent officially charged with witness tampering
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
UPRR
U.P. Railroad employees plan to participate in rally against vaccine mandate

Latest News

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, Dr. Ricardo Cruciani walks from the Center for...
Neurologist pleads not guilty to sexually abusing patients
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped missionaries
The missionaries held hostage in Haiti have a unique opportunity to love their enemies, a...
Spokesman of kidnapped missionaries' families thanks Christians for praying
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
House set to recommend contempt charges against Bannon
President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
White House, Democrats hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan