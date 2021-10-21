Advertisement

Ricketts ends DHM, allowing elective surgeries to resume

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June 25, 2020, to update Nebraska's response to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that he is ending a Directed Health Measure that had temporarily suspended elective surgeries.

Ricketts said in a release that COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen below the 10 percent of hospital bed capacity threshold which triggered the DHM.

‘The DHM will be rescinded at 11:59 PM on October 21, 2021. This will allow Class D and Class E elective surgeries to resume as of October 22, 2021.” the release states.

In addition, Ricketts announced that starting on Friday, the statewide COVID-19 dashboard will go back to being updated weekly at dhhs.ne.gov. It is currently being updated daily.

